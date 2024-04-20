Karnataka: Basavaraj Bommai files nomination for Haveri Lok Sabha seat

Thousands of workers from both BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) were present in Haveri at the time of filing nomination. They marched together in the procession. A roadshow was held from Hukkeri Math till Sir Siddappa Kambli Circle.

Speaking at the rally, BS Yediyurappa appealed to the voters to ensure Bommai's victory by a margin of over 2 lakh votes.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, while addressing the gathering, said: "Boycott those who boycotted Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Kick out those who talk of bringing back Article 370. Dump them into the sea who support raising pro-Pakistan slogans. Those who oppose reciting Hanuman Chalisa, 'burn' them as Lord Hanuman did."

Addressing the gathering, Bommai offered his "heartfelt thanks" to thousands of workers who turned up for the rally, saying it was a sign of victory. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi must become the PM again, the BJP must cross 400 seats in the country. They must win all the 28 seats in Karnataka," he said.