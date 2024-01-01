Karnataka bans schools from using students to clean toilets

The Karnataka government has issued a circular banning government schools from using students to clean toilets on the premises. The circular issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy said that several instances of children cleaning toilets had come to its notice. “All the government primary and high schools in the state are prohibited from using students for cleaning and maintenance of toilets,” the circular stated.

Calling the action of children cleaning toilets “objectionable and condemnable,” the circular stated, “School students should participate in academic, extracurricular and sports activities. It is the responsibility of officials, principal, teachers and school staff to keep students away from cleaning and maintenance of toilets.”

The Department stated that a First Information Report (FIR) would be filed against officials and school staff if they were found to have used children to clean toilets. Departmental action would also be initiated against them.