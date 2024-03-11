Karnataka bans sale of cotton candy, gobi manchurian with coloring agents

The Karnataka Health Department has issued a ban on the sale of gobi manchurian and cotton candy that uses coloring agents across the state on Monday, March 11. This decision comes as a response to the potential health hazards associated with the use of artificial colouring agents such as Rhodamine-B, a toxic textile dye, in food products.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao addressed a press conference on the risks posed by unsafe food practices and referenced the results of a recent investigation conducted by health department officials. During the investigation, approximately 171 samples of cotton candy and gobi manchurian were collected from various eateries. The findings revealed that around 107 samples contained unsafe artificial colours, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.