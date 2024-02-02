Justice PS Dinesh Kumar appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

Justice P S Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, January 31 by the President based on the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation. The notification, issued in accordance with Article 217(1) of the Indian Constitution, said that the President is pleased to appoint Justice Pratinidhi Srinivasacharya Dinesh Kumar, Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The appointment followed the elevation of the then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Prasanna B Varale, to the Supreme Court. Justice Kumar, being the senior-most judge in the Karnataka High Court, had been serving as Acting Chief Justice since January 24. His tenure as Chief Justice is brief, as he is set to retire on February 24, resulting in a term of less than a month.