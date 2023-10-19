IndiGo flight to Bengaluru returns to Singapore after it forgot to offload baggage

An IndiGo flight travelling from Singapore to Bengaluru experienced a mid-flight return to Singapore Changi International Airport due to a baggage oversight. The flight had forgotten to offload the baggage from a prior international trip and took off for the next one. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 18 and resulted in a delay of over four hours for the passengers.

Admitting the goof-up, IndiGo in a statement said, "We acknowledge the baggage error on part of our service partners at Singapore airport with respect to flight 6E 1006 operating from Singapore to Bengaluru, due to which the flight returned to origin. The passengers were kept informed of the delay and served refreshments. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers."