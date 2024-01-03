Hyderabad, Bengaluru airports bag 2nd and 3rd rank in global punctuality index

Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports secured the second and third positions, respectively, among the top ten global airports based on operational performance and punctuality, according to a report released by aviation analytics firm Circum on January 2. Kolkata Airport was also recognized as one of the three Indian airports in the report.

The Circum report defined punctuality as a flight departing or arriving within a 15-minute difference from the scheduled time. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in the United States topped the list with a punctuality rate of 84.44%, followed by Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 84.42% in the second position. Kempegowda International Airport achieved an 84.08% punctuality rate in 2023.