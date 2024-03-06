How Bengaluru’s Two Tables is helping people older than 30 find new friends

“Someone at this table has worked at Victoria’s Secret before. Anybody wants to guess who that person is?” asked Swathi, the host of an event organised by Two Tables at the We:Neighbourhood restaurant in Bengaluru on a pleasant Saturday evening. The table, consisting of 12 strangers who had only been briefly introduced to each other, scrambled to guess who among them was a former employee of the international lingerie brand.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts, when the members at the table were on the verge of accepting defeat, Aaditya Menon disclosed that it was him and proceeded to give a brief talk on the origins of the company as the rest of the table listened in rapt attention. The unplanned nature of conversations that followed for the rest of the night was precisely the motivation behind Two Tables, founded by Sanjeev Shenoy.

Two Tables was started as a means for people in their 30s and above to make new friends, Sanjeev explained to TNM. The name comes from two tables being put together during these events for people to sit down for a meal and subsequent conversations. The idea came to him when he was travelling to China and he saw a group of people enjoying a meal together along with what seemed like a delightful conversation. He added, “This made me wonder what it would be like for me to also be a part of the table and interact with local residents. After I came back to India, I was doing some research to start something similar in tourist spots like Goa and Jaipur for tourists to interact with people who live in these places. But then the pandemic hit. We finally started in October 2023 and have hosted 30 tables so far to encourage friendships in a new city. We try to ensure that the group is diverse and maintain a fair gender ratio as much as possible.”