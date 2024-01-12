“Hooves on payment, eyes on watch’: Bengaluru police reintroduces mounted police squad

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday, January 11, announced the reintroduction of mounted police for "aerial law enforcement" in and around Vidhana Soudha. This initiative aims to enhance visibility and security for weekend crowds while also serving as a strategy to improve crowd control and overall law and order management.

“Patrolling important crowded places like Vidhana soudha, Cubbon park, Majestic and MG road during weekends to keep an eye on mischievous elements by our horse mounted policemen in action,” the commissioner said.