“Hooves on payment, eyes on watch’: Bengaluru police reintroduces mounted police squad

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Thursday, January 11, announced the reintroduction of mounted police for "aerial law enforcement" in and around Vidhana Soudha. This initiative aims to enhance visibility and security for weekend crowds while also serving as a strategy to improve crowd control and overall law and order management.
“Patrolling important crowded places like Vidhana soudha, Cubbon park, Majestic and MG road during weekends to keep an eye on mischievous elements by our horse mounted policemen in action,” the commissioner said.
The announcement was made through a post on the social media accounts of Bengaluru police’s dog squad. "Hooves on the pavement, eyes on the watch! Our majestic mounted patrolling horses are here to make Bengaluru safer, one neigh at a time. Let’s make safety a shared responsibility," it said.
The mounted police team will be a part of the existing foot patrol, Hoysala, and Cheetah teams. In 2017, the city police introduced a patrolling squad in the central business district (CBD) on weekends as an experimental measure for crowd control. The City Armed Reserve has maintained a stable for the horses used in this initiative.