HD Revanna cites election rallies for not appearing before SIT probing sexual abuse case

A second look out notice was issued against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna for alleged sexual abuse of women in Hassan district on May 4, Saturday. On the same day, Revanna’s lawyer told the court during his anticipatory bail hearing that he could not appear before the SIT for questioning as he had rallies scheduled in north Karnataka where voting will be held on May 7.

Home Minister G Parameshwara told the media that the look out notice had been issued after both father and son failed to appear before the SIT.

"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday (May 3). They have time until this evening to reply to the notices,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said, while speaking to the media.