HD Revanna cites election rallies for not appearing before SIT probing sexual abuse case
A second look out notice was issued against HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna for alleged sexual abuse of women in Hassan district on May 4, Saturday. On the same day, Revanna’s lawyer told the court during his anticipatory bail hearing that he could not appear before the SIT for questioning as he had rallies scheduled in north Karnataka where voting will be held on May 7.
Home Minister G Parameshwara told the media that the look out notice had been issued after both father and son failed to appear before the SIT.
"We have issued lookout notices against both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna. We had issued a lookout notice to HD Revanna as he may plan to go abroad. But the second notice was given yesterday (May 3). They have time until this evening to reply to the notices,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said, while speaking to the media.
Soon after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) sent an appearance notice to Revanna on May 2, he filed an anticipatory bail in the People’s Representative court in Bengaluru. During the hearing in the case on Saturday, May 4, Revanna’s lawyer is said to have asked the court to grant Revanna anticipatory bail or protection, and told the court that his client would appear in court at 5.30 pm on Saturday.
The prosecution told the court that Revanna had told the SIT that he couldn’t appear before the SIT as he was scheduled to campaign for rallies in north Karnataka, where polling will be held for 14 seats on May 7. The JD(S) and BJP Lok Sabha poll alliance has continued even after the allegations against Prajwal Revanna came to light.
Suspended Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is believed to be in Germany and has sought time to appear before the SIT.
HD Revanna has been named in two complaints, filed on April 28 and May 2. The first complaint was filed by a 47-year-old woman who was working in Revanna’s house accusing Revanna and Prajwal of sexually harassing her and her daughter. The second complaint accuses Revanna of kidnapping a Mysuru woman, who was allegedly sexually abused and recorded by Prajwal. The woman’s son filed a complaint on April 29 after she went missing, and he has urged the police to find her.
On May 1, Prajwal Revanna wrote on his social media platform, “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”
One of the complainants was brought on May 4 to HD Revanna’s home in Holenarsipura in Hassan district for spot mahazar. The team was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Satyanarayana.