HD Kumaraswamy says women have ‘gone astray’ due to Congress guarantees, apologises

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy apologised for his remarks about “women going astray” on Monday, April 15. After the statement became controversial, he said, “I apologise to all women … If my words have hurt any women, then I am ready to apologise.” He said that he did not intend to insult or hurt any woman with his comments but that the Congress portrayed it as if he had made a grave mistake.

The controversial remarks were made during a roadshow in Tumakuru on April 13. “What guarantees have they given and to whose pockets have the government dug into to fund the guarantees? Today, because the government announced the five guarantee schemes during the last elections, our mothers in villages have gone astray. They have to think about what happens to their lives. You should think about what happens to your family. They do not have anything else but guarantees,” he had said.