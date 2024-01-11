Goa police probe if Suchana Seth overdosed her son with cough syrup

According to Suchana’s LinkedIn page, she serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a Bengaluru-based start-up Mindful AI Lab and was recognised among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’. Upon investigation, the police said Suchana's start-up didn’t have an office in Bengaluru.

During a police visit, Suchana’s former residence in Bengaluru's Thanisandra locality, where she resided with her son, was found abandoned. The neighbours said that she had left the residence around four months ago.

Dr Kumar Naik, a government doctor who conducted the post-mortem on Tuesday had said that the child was smothered to death. "The child was killed more than 36 hours earlier. He has been smothered or strangulated. There are no wounds or signs of struggle. There may be the use of a pillow or a wire." The police are now investigating the possibility that the child was sedated with a heavy dosage of cough syrup, as indicated by the autopsy report.

The final rites for the child took place in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 10 after the post-mortem conducted in Chitradurga district's Hiriyur. The boy's father, Venkatraman PR, is expected to arrive in Goa over the weekend to record his statement. Suchana and Venkatraman, who married in 2010, had a son in 2019. The call recording on January 7 showed multiple conversations between Suchana and Venkatraman. The couple had been embroiled in legal tussles, including a domestic violence case filed by Suchana against her husband on August 8, 2022. This legal battle was part of divorce proceedings and a custody dispute over their son.