Gang war in Udupi: Men ram cars into each other, brandish swords

The incident took place on May 18 near Kunjibettu in Udupi, police said. Six persons were involved in the attack. Out of them, the police identified and arrested Ashiq and Raqib – both members of the ‘Garuda’ gang from Kapu town. Police have seized two cars, two motorcycles, a sword, and a dagger from the accused. The other accused involved in the brawl are still at large. The reason behind the fight is still unclear.

The video has left people shocked on social media, with many expressing disbelief. The Karnataka BJP attacked the Congress-led state government saying that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under its rule.

In a post on social media, the party said, “Karnataka model! Gang wars, rape of young women, assault, murder, bomb blasts, ganja, opium, rave parties, including Pakistan Zindabad slogans etc are common under Congress government rule. Anarchy is created today as a result of the Siddaramaiah government giving a free hand to the terrorists, fanatics, thugs, miscreants and making the police a puppet. This is the Karnataka model that Congress is showing to the country.”