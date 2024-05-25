Gang war in Udupi: Men ram cars into each other, brandish swords

A shocking video of a gang war has emerged from Udupi in Karnataka, which shows armed men ramming their cars into each other and brandishing swords on a public road. The video of the incident captured from a high-rise building shows two Maruti Swift cars — one black and one white — engaging in the conflict. The white car is seen reversing at high speed and deliberately ramming into the black car, through the window of which someone can be seen brandishing a sword.
Men from both cars then emerge with weapons and begin attacking each other. The white car then reverses again and moves forward with speed, knocking down a weapon-wielding man. The men from the white car attempt to assault the injured man but are chased away by one of the men from the black car, who then carries the injured man inside the car.
The incident took place on May 18 near Kunjibettu in Udupi, police said. Six persons were involved in the attack. Out of them, the police identified and arrested Ashiq and Raqib – both members of the ‘Garuda’ gang from Kapu town. Police have seized two cars, two motorcycles, a sword, and a dagger from the accused. The other accused involved in the brawl are still at large. The reason behind the fight is still unclear.
The video has left people shocked on social media, with many expressing disbelief. The Karnataka BJP attacked the Congress-led state government saying that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under its rule.
In a post on social media, the party said, “Karnataka model! Gang wars, rape of young women, assault, murder, bomb blasts, ganja, opium, rave parties, including Pakistan Zindabad slogans etc are common under Congress government rule. Anarchy is created today as a result of the Siddaramaiah government giving a free hand to the terrorists, fanatics, thugs, miscreantsand making the police a puppet. This is the Karnataka model that Congress is showing to the country.”