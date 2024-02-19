Fire accident kills three at perfume warehouse in Bengaluru, five injured

A fire and emergency services department officer told the media that there were more than eight employees in the building when the fire broke out. Five of them, who were close to the door, escaped with minor burns. The remaining three were inside the warehouse and they could not find a way out as smoke surrounded them, the officer added.

The deceased were identified as Saleem (30), who ran the warehouse, and 32-year-old Mehboob Pasha. A woman, who also died in the accident, is yet to be identified. The 10-year-old boy suffered 62% burns and is in a critical condition.

As per reports, Kumbalagodu police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 467 (forgery) and 64 (non-payment of fine) of the Indian Penal Code. The owner of the land has reportedly absconded following the fire accident.