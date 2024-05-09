FIR against BJP’s Devaraje Gowda for sexual assault, hurling casteist slurs

Further, the complainant alleged that in February, Devaraje recorded her on a video call and blackmailed her saying that he would kill her husband if she did not cooperate. When she refused to cooperate, Devaraje on February 4 said that he would circulate the recorded material online.

The complainant said she got a call from the second accused, identified as BJP office worker Veena, asking for the location of her house and bank account number. Following this, two unidentified men entered her house and threatened her not to interfere in issues related to Devaraje anymore before trying to sexually assault her. When the complainant received a call from Devaraje urging her not to inform anyone about these incidents, she recorded the call and told him that she would give it to the police.

Meanwhile, as per the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, before the two unidentified men threatened his wife, Devaraje had abused him with casteist slurs. According to this complaint, Devaraje threatened that if the family went to the police, he would kill them. It further alleged that Devaraje boasted that he was somebody who went against the family of a former Prime Minister (HD Deve Gowda). Devaraje had allegedly sent a letter to the top brass of the Karnataka BJP raising allegations of sexual harassment against Prajwal, which the state president BY Vijayendra had denied receiving to TNM.

Devaraje has been booked under Sections 354 (A) (sexual assault), 354(C) (voyeurism), 448 (house trespassing), 504 (provocation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66E (violation of privacy) of the Information and Technology Act, 2000. For the complaint about using casteist slurs, he has been booked under Section 3(2) (va) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act.