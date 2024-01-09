Karnataka
Fake news targeting Siddaramaiah and Congress govt escalates in Karnataka
The Congress and the CMO now have teams that respond to misinformation and disinformation through official channels. But many times, proxy accounts are used to spread fake news. To counter this, the Congress has created at least 500 surrogate accounts.
In the seven months after forming the government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been relentlessly targeted with a barrage of fake news being spread about him. The Congress, having learnt from past mistakes, has set up teams to tackle this, but is still struggling to get its message across. We look at 14 such instances of misinformation and disinformation that vary from twisting government schemes to calling the Chief Minister a friend of the Islamic State.