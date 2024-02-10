ED raids Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy's residence, offices in Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out simultaneous raids at 13 locations in Karnataka, including the residence and offices of Karnataka Congress MLA Nara Bharat Reddy in Bellary and Bengaluru on Saturday, February 10.

According to reports, searches were also being carried out on the houses and offices of Bharat Reddy’s father Surya Narayana Reddy, his uncle Pratap Reddy, and relative Satish Reddy who are into the quarrying business.

Four special teams comprising a total of 20 ED officers reached Bellary early in the morning to conduct the raids. The operations were carried out under the protection of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).