Discussions underway to seek support of 10 INDIA bloc partners for Cong in K'taka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that discussions are on to seek the support of 10 political parties of the INDIA bloc in the state. Addressing a joint press conference of the INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday, April 2, he said, "We are discussing the support of about 10 parties of the INDIA bloc in Karnataka. It is not important how many votes they bring to the table but we are more keen on the people who follow their ideology."

"Congress and JD-S fought the 2019 elections in Tumkur together. CPI party secured 17,000 votes and Deve Gowda lost the elections by a mere 12,000 voters. We don't want similar situation in 2024 elections. Hence, we want all the alliance partners to work unitedly. We are discussing this," he added.