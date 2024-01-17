Discussion to lower property tax penalties in Bengaluru going on: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, January 16 said that the government is in discussion with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to reduce property tax penalties for certain types of properties in Bengaluru. Speaking at the mass grievance redressal programme Government at Your Doorstep at Gandhinagar, the Deputy Chief Minister said that there are several pleas regarding reduction of property tax and penalties for 30x40 sites and sheds.

“We are discussing it with the concerned officials. Do not worry about the notices served to you about payment of property taxes and penalties. We are trying to reduce the penalties as much as possible. We have received similar pleas from other grievance redressal programmes too,” Shivakumar said.

He said that the 2020 law has heavy penalties for property tax payment delays. “The law needs to be amended. We will give you more information regarding it in a few days. We have already instructed officials to collect taxes as per the old regime and not put pressure on the public to pay up the new tariff. The differential will be adjusted in the next year’s taxes,” he said.