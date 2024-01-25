Deve Gowda: Modi, Shah Can Decide If Kumaraswamy Goes to Delhi

JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda has recently said that if the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want, then his son and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy may contest the Lok Sabha elections from anywhere in Karnataka.

The alliance between the BJP and the JD(S) was formed a few months ago, after which they will work together to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) has allied with both the BJP and the Congress in the past and has had severe fallouts with both parties. Deve Gowda who resisted being part of BJP alliance finally gave nod a few months ago.

"It is for Modi and Shah to decide, if Kumaraswamy has to come to Delhi," Gowda said. He added that no such discussions have been held about taking Kumaraswamy to Delhi and making him a minister in the central cabinet.

Inputs from IANS, edited with AI assistance.