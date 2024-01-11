'Country looking at Karnataka for Lok Sabha polls', says Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, January 10, said the Congress leadership and the country were looking at Karnataka for the upcoming general elections, and called upon the party workers to live up to those expectations.

Speaking to reporters after attending a party meeting at Indira Bhavan here, he said: "Party workers will have to keep the party interest above their interest. We have already given the confidence to our party workers to go to the people by rolling out all the five guarantees as we promised. No other government has fulfilled so many promises in seven months. The fifth guarantee would be rolled out on January 12.

"We have established transparency by ensuring that the benefits of the guarantee schemes reach beneficiaries directly without any interference of the intermediaries. About 80 per cent of the families and 3 crore people have benefited from the guarantee schemes," the senior Congress leader said.