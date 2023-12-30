Cops force shut Bengaluru Phoenix Mall of Asia for 15 days citing traffic

“The commercial complex is adjacent to the service road of Bellary Highway, which is the main connecting road to the Kempegowda International Airport. This highway also connects Byatarayanpura, Sahakar Nagar, Judicial Layout, Jakkur area, NTI Layout and other surrounding thickly populated areas of North Bengaluru to other parts of the city via Hebbal. Further, there are major hospitals and office spaces functioning alongside this highway. As a result, the highway acts as a lifeline to Northern areas of Bengaluru,” the Commissioner said in the order.

As per the partial occupancy certificate issued by BBMP, the mall is a 12-storeyed building (including 2 basement floors) with a total area of 86,421 square meters from the ground floor to third floor, the Commissioner pointed out. “But the mall has only 2 basements to park 2,324 cars and two-wheelers. As there is not enough space for parking in this mall, the vehicles of the public coming to the mall are waiting in queue at the entrance of the mall without being able to enter inside. Due to this, there is traffic congestion on the service road alongside the main road and this in turn leads to vehicular traffic getting halted for a long time on both sides of the highway's main carriageway,” the order said explaining the rationale behind the shutdown.

The Commissioner has also written to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike “requesting them to withdraw/cancel the partial occupancy certificate issued to Mall of Asia.”

Further, the notice says that “due to paucity of time and exigencies herein, there is no time to grant hearing to any affected persons and there exists no opportunity for any other course of action to be taken.”

However it is surprising that the police and the authorities have come up with such an order now, as if caught unaware about the size of the mall and its location days after it opened.