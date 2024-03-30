Congress wants Shobha Karandlaje removed as Union Minister, cites 2014 ED case

The case dates back to March 2014 when ED initiated an investigation into a money laundering case. Shobha was questioned regarding her financial dealings with a private firm, Itasca Software Company, which had connections with former minister Katta Subramanya Naidu. During the investigation of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) land scam involving Naidu, the ED served notices to individuals suspected of amassing illegal wealth, including Shobha. She had moved the Karnataka High Court, contesting the allegations against her. However, the ED challenged her writ petition and the trial is on.

In 2019, during her nomination from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, Shobha listed this case in her affidavit, stating "Not applicable (private complaint before magistrate)." Gowda accused her of providing misleading information and violating election laws.

After protests from the BJP cadre in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Shobha was shifted to the Bengaluru North constituency. Former Chief Minister Sadananda Gowda who was previously contesting from this seat was dropped after he announced his retirement from electoral politics.