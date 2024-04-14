Congress says BJP worker accompanied ECI officials for home voting, ECI denies

The Chief Electoral Officer’s clarification read:

“The complaint was inquired upon by the Returning Officer and after careful examination of the videography and report of the appointed micro-observer, the facts are put as such:

1. There were no authorised party agents from any party present.

2. The person who was in question is a local and there is no undue influence.

3. Secrecy of voting is not violated.

The Home Voting Process is duly informed to all the Political Parties and Candidates and is conducted with utmost transparency.”