Congress says BJP worker accompanied ECI officials for home voting, ECI denies
Following a complaint regarding the presence of a BJP worker in the team of polling personnel conducting home voting in Bengaluru, Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer issued a clarification stating that “there were no authorised party agents from any party present” with the polling personnel.
On Saturday, April 13, a complaint had been filed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking action against a man claiming to be a BJP worker accompanying polling personnel during home voting in ward 108 of Rajaji Nagar Assembly constituency of Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency.
The Congress’ Bengaluru Central candidate Mansoor Ali Khan filed the complaint with the ECI on Saturday, April 13, stating that a man named Kiran Naidu, who claims on social media to be a BJP worker accompanied polling personnel in Rajaji Nagar.
Videos posted on social media by Alt News founder Mohammed Zubair show the man exiting one of the houses and people are heard asking the polling personnel how they allowed the man to enter the houses along with them. Zubair also posted screenshots of the man’s Facebook profile in which he claims to be “BJP youth president Rajajinagar”.
The Chief Electoral Officer’s read:
“The complaint was inquired upon by the Returning Officer and after careful examination of the videography and report of the appointed micro-observer, the facts are put as such:
1. There were no authorised party agents from any party present.
2. The person who was in question is a local and there is no undue influence.
3. Secrecy of voting is not violated.
The Home Voting Process is duly informed to all the Political Parties and Candidates and is conducted with utmost transparency.”