‘Congress government will soon collapse’: Ex Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Sunday, December 10, that a prominent minister from the ruling Congress party might join the BJP to evade legal challenges initiated by the Union government. According to Kumaraswamy, the minister could potentially resign from the Congress and bring along '50 to 60 MLAs' to join the BJP. He claimed that negotiations with the BJP leadership are currently underway.

“All is not well within the Congress government. I cannot predict when this government will collapse, but there is a minister eager to escape legal proceedings against him," Kumaraswamy said while speaking to reporters. He added that the Union has filed cases with no avenues for evasion.