Cong to carry out more surveys before finalising LS candidate list: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar said on February 14 that the Congress is carrying out another round of surveys to finalise candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters after the Congress Election Committee meeting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, he said, “We reviewed the reports submitted by the party observers, district incharges, ministers and party workers. We have suggested another round of surveys to further evaluate potential candidates. The list of candidates is not finalised yet and we will hold a meeting in New Delhi shortly regarding that. This meeting was organised in Bengaluru in view of the ongoing Budget session.”

“The list needs to be finalised at the earliest. We need to ask at least 50% of the candidates to start election related work,” the Dy CM also added.