Complaint against Pejawar math seer and TV anchor for promoting caste-based exclusion

Meanwhile, a Congress panellist suggested a conditional approach for Dalits, saying, "If Dalits want to perform pooja, then let them learn mantras and attain 'Akhanda Paanditya' and then perform poojas."

The seer then questioned the need to separate Dalits as a distinct group within Hinduism. Nagaraj responded that Dalits don’t have any opportunities anywhere. The seer then asked him “Will you allow a Brahmin to be the leader of a Dalit organisation?”

To which, Nagaraj asked, “How is that possible?”

The clip ended with the seer questioning the relevance of the topic, "Why are you taking up this topic? During bhoomi pooja as well, Kameshwarji (Dalit kar sevak Kameshwar Chaupal) was present - so why are you picking a fight on this topic?”

The complaint filed by BR Ambedkar Dandu said that the seer’s response to Nagaraj’s questions was dismissive and discriminatory. The complaint read, “By saying that religious rules should be observed in religious places and that Dalits are not allowed to perform poojas in temples, both – seer and TV anchor are advocating untouchability.”

The complaint stressed that such statements violated the principles of equality and secularism enshrined in the constitution and also contributed to the perpetuation of untouchability. “By using the word 'tradition', the Dalits have been oppressed and threatened in the past to obey and follow this bad tradition without question. The seer and the TV anchor have advocated the tradition of denying entry to the temple to the Dalits, which is an inhumane, oppressive and inferior tradition,” the complaint read.

Adarsh R Iyer, Advisor, Dr BR Ambedkar Dandu, said, “Such statements by prominent personalities are very insulting to Dalits and it encourages others to follow the suit.” He added that only an acknowledgement of the complaint has been given by the Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station and that no FIR has been registered so far.