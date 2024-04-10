Cholera outbreak feared in Bengaluru, PG association alerts residents

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also instructed all proprietors of hotels, restaurants, and cafes to offer complimentary hot drinking water to their patrons. Furthermore, private hospitals affiliated with the corporation, private laboratories, and government healthcare facilities are mandated to report all suspected cases into the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) database, as per governmental regulations.

To address concerns over the spread of infectious diseases during the summer season, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has also issued guidelines. Staff under the relevant departments have been directed to ensure that the chlorination level in water treatment plants and final distribution water meets regulatory standards. The health department staff are tasked with collecting samples from manholes and sewage water in areas where epidemics have been reported, addressing any water pipe leaks, and taking appropriate action.

The Karnataka Health Department had issued an alert following the cholera cases at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Officials have confirmed that two students were among the 47 individuals hospitalised for symptoms including loose stools and dehydration. Precautionary measures have been mandated to prevent further transmission of the disease. Over the past two months, nine individuals in Bangalore have been confirmed to have cholera.