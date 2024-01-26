British ruled India for 400 years as our own people hatched conspiracies: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, January 26, said that the British were successful in ruling over India for 400 years as our own people hatched conspiracies against their people and land.

The Chief Minister warned against the people who are against social change, equal opportunities and with the mindset of denying equal opportunities for all.

“They are people amongst us who want to deny equal opportunities for all. They are very dangerous. People should beware of them,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering during the memorial day of freedom fighter martyr from Karnataka, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna at Khodey Circle in Bengaluru.

He said that the freedom lover, patriotic Sangolli Rayanna was caught by the British due to the conspiracy of our own people.

“Rayanna should not only be respected as he hails from the Kuruba community. He must be honoured for his patriotism and sacrifice. In every home Rayanna should take birth,” the Chief Minister said.