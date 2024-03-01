'Brand Bengaluru' in focus as BBMP allocates Rs 12,369 crore budget for initiative

As part of decentralisation of power and to foster a more accessible administrative system, each BBMP zone will be overseen by a Zonal Commissioner, who will be appointed from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The Sancharayukta roads initiative aims to develop road infrastructure by acquiring buffer areas of rajakaluves on the city outskirts through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR). The plan involves constructing lanes for light vehicular traffic and cycle lanes on both sides, covering a total distance of 300 km. This project is estimated to cost Rs 600 crore and will span three years. An initial grant of Rs 200 crore was provided in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with an additional Rs 100 crore proposed in the current budget.

The Sugama Sanchara scheme aims to enhance road quality by undertaking white-topping of 145 km of roads over two years, with a budget of Rs 300 crore. The State government plans to contribute Rs 800 crore towards this endeavour. Under the Clean Air Scheme, there's an allocation of Rs 135 crore to construct pedestrian-friendly walkways spanning 45 km.

The budget announced that administrative approval has been granted for the construction of a rotary flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 380 crore. This flyover aims to connect Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Byappanahalli. The budget also proposed the construction of a double-decker road, an Integrated Metro and Road Flyover project, in collaboration with K-RIDE. An allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made for this initiative in the civic body's outlay. An initial grant of Rs 50 crore will be provided to develop Transit Oriented Development SkyWalk (TOD), connecting the TTMC of BMTC with Namma Metro Station via a circular dome-shaped escalator.

The budget also announced implementing utility zones for parking at the base of BBMP's playgrounds, ensuring no disruption to playground facilities. A grant of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this purpose.