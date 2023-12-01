Bomb threat in multiple Bengaluru schools: Students, teachers evacuated

A wave of panic has swept through Bengaluru as multiple schools in the city received ominous bomb threats via email this Friday morning, December 1. In a coordinated effort, police have mobilised anti-sabotage and bomb squads to conduct thorough checks, necessitating the evacuation of students from the affected institutions. Prominent schools including NEEV, KLAY, and Vidyashilp are currently undergoing rigorous security assessments to ensure the safety of students and staff.
According to reports, emergency measures are being implemented across approximately 15 schools, affecting over 5,000 students. These measures include the immediate dispersal of students, with some being sent home and others held under tight security until receiving clearance from the police.
Neev Academy in Yamalur, Stonehill international school in Chikkajala, DPS East in Varthur, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, Indian Public School in Govindapura, St Vincent Pallotti School in Kalyannagar, Sophia school, Redbridge International Academy in Bannerghatta Road, BVM Global School on Bannerghatta Road, Candor International School on Bannerghatta Road, Inventure Academy in Sarjapur, Trio World Academy in Kodigehalli, Vyasa International in Doddabommasandra, Harvest International School in Sarjapur and Kunskapsskolan International School in Chandrapur are some of the schools which received the hoax bomb threat.
In an email, NEEV said “We are encountering an unexpected situation at school today. The school has received a security threat from unknown sources. As we hold the safety of our children at utmost priority, we have decided to disperse the students immediately.”
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the safety of the students. He said, “It looks like a fake threat but the police have already started evacuating the students. Nobody worry. The police showed the mails and they will look into who sent the mails once the security checks are done.”