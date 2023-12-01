Bomb threat in multiple Bengaluru schools: Students, teachers evacuated

Neev Academy in Yamalur, Stonehill international school in Chikkajala, DPS East in Varthur, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura, Ebenezer International School in Electronic City, Indian Public School in Govindapura, St Vincent Pallotti School in Kalyannagar, Sophia school, Redbridge International Academy in Bannerghatta Road, BVM Global School on Bannerghatta Road, Candor International School on Bannerghatta Road, Inventure Academy in Sarjapur, Trio World Academy in Kodigehalli, Vyasa International in Doddabommasandra, Harvest International School in Sarjapur and Kunskapsskolan International School in Chandrapur are some of the schools which received the hoax bomb threat.

In an email, NEEV said “We are encountering an unexpected situation at school today. The school has received a security threat from unknown sources. As we hold the safety of our children at utmost priority, we have decided to disperse the students immediately.”

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured the safety of the students. He said, “It looks like a fake threat but the police have already started evacuating the students. Nobody worry. The police showed the mails and they will look into who sent the mails once the security checks are done.”