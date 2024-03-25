BJP vs BJP: MLA's supporters do 'Go Back' campaign against former minister Sudhakar

Supporters of Yelahanka BJP MLA SR Vishwanath started a ‘Go back Sudhakar’ campaign against former minister K Sudhakar on Monday, March 25 in Nelamangala. This comes after Sudhakar was announced as BJP’s candidate from Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency. The campaign, displayed posters with the message, "Go back Sudhakar. Modi once again."

Former Health Minister Sudhakar, who faced defeat in the previous Assembly elections, replaced the incumbent MP BN Bache Gowda, who recently resigned from electoral politics. SR Vishwanath, seeking a ticket for his son Alok from the same seat, has found himself at odds with Sudhakar's candidacy.

Responding to the brewing conflict, K Sudhakar said, "He (Vishwanath) is a senior leader from our party. He tried getting a seat for his son, which isn’t wrong. But the party has decided to let me contest after considering everything. I will visit his house and speak to him. We have to make sure Congress loses and Narendra Modi should be Prime Minister again."