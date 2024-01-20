BJP urges Karnataka govt to declare holiday on Jan 22, CM says decision not yet taken

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Congress state government to declare a public holiday on Monday, January 22, so that people can watch the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. State BJP President BY Vijayendra said, “January 22 is an unforgettable day in the country's history,” and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to declare it a public holiday.

Vijayendra added that a holiday would allow crores of devotees to witness the “landmark occasion with their family and perform poojas”. He said, “The Union government has announced a half day holiday and various other states have also declared a holiday. The aim behind it is that as everyone can’t participate in the event in Ayodhya, devotees can at least watch it from home.”

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary wrote to the Chief Minister with a similar demand. According to reports, a pro-Kannada outfit also protested in front of the CM’s residence on January 20 seeking a public holiday on January 22. The Union government has announced that all Union government offices will be closed for half the day on January 22 for the inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12.20 pm on January 22 and is expected to end by 1 pm.