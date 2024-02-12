BJP trying to destabilise Congress guarantee schemes: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, February 11, charged that BJP is trying to destabilise the guarantee schemes in the state. The CM said that if the BJP has any objections to the guarantee schemes they should clearly state it and discontinue all the welfare schemes in the states governed by the BJP.

”Why, instead, are BJP leaders trying to destabilise guarantee schemes in Karnataka? Do they harbour hatred for the people of Karnataka?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

“Now, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has arrived in Karnataka, has vented his envy towards our government by saying ‘the treasury is empty because of the guarantee schemes.’ If this is Amit Shah's firm opinion, he should participate in a public debate with me,” he stated.