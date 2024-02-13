BJP to rake up commission culture in Karnataka budget session

Karnataka BJP has decided to corner the Congress government during the ongoing budget session of the state Assembly on issues such as 'commission for public works', women's security and law and order. Speaking to the media after the BJP legislature party meeting on Monday, February 12, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka said, "We have held a meeting of BJP legislators of both the Houses of the Karnataka Assembly and took a decision to face the Congress government unitedly and expose it before the people."

"The law and order in the state has gone for a toss. Terrorist activities have surfaced in the state. Incidents of rape are reported every day in the media... More importantly, no funds have been released in the last eight months. The allocations made during the tenure of the BJP government are being taken back. The tendered works and those works which were started are also stopped. The issues were discussed in detail and it has been decided to unitedly raise the voice in this regard," he said.

Ashoka also said that the Congress government has "not kept" the word it had given to the people. "A senior Congress leader from Hassan has charged the government of looting 50% commission... The government is trying to escape the matter of drought by pointing fingers at the Union government."