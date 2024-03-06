BJP to finalise LS candidates of Karnataka in a day or two: Ex-CM Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister and BJP's Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that the party will finalise the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in a day or two.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Yediyurappa said that he has arrived in the national capital to take part in the Election Committee Meeting in the evening to discuss the candidates from Karnataka.

“I have confidence that the final decision will be made in one or two days by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The meeting will be attended by PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda. They will discuss the candidates and the final decision will be made by PM Modi.

"Most probably the final decision will be made on candidates. The top leaders will take a decision on seat sharing with the JD(S). Barring the seats in which JD(S) candidates are fielded, the names of all candidates from the BJP in other constituencies would be announced in the second list," he stated.

Sources confirmed that State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra and former CM Basavaraj Bommai will also reach New Delhi by evening. When asked about the new faces being given opportunity in Karnataka by the party, Yediyurappa said that nothing could be said now in this regard and he will abide by the party’s decision.