BJP stages protest in Karnataka Assembly over stabbing of SC leader in Belagavi

On Wednesday, December 6, the third day of the Winter Session of the Karnataka Assembly, MLAs from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested and created a ruckus seeking a response from the Home Minister regarding an attack on MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s assistant and party worker, Prithvi Singh, in Belagavi district. Singh, a 55-year-old BJP leader and member of the BJP SC Morcha, had alleged on December 4 that he was assaulted by Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi’s henchmen.

State BJP chief BY Vijayendra, addressing the House, expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s handling of the stabbing incident and said that the FIR filed did not include serious charges. He urged the inclusion of IPC sections 397 and 398 against the accused for a more stringent legal response.