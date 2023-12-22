BJP slams Siddaramaiah for using private jet to Delhi visit to seek drought aid

Karnataka BJP has criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for travelling in a private jet to New Delhi while the state is facing a drought-like situation. “People of the state are under severe economic crisis due to the drought situation. Even six months after the Congress government came to power, not a single effort has been made to address the pothole issue,” BJP Karnataka wrote on X.

“But, there seems to be no end to the show-off of grandeur by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his close associate Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan,” the BJP said. BJP alleged that the Chief Minister’s enjoyment and fun while traveling on the private jet is all about mocking the poor people of the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah travelled in a private jet to New Delhi with Minister for Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmad Khan and Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda. Zameer, while sharing a video from the flight, captioned it as, “happy moments spent with our proud leader CM Siddaramaiah.”