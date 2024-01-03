Bengaluru: VHP's insistence on pooja inside houses for Ram temple causes unease

The Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) "Akshate Invitation Maha campaign" in Bengaluru ahead of the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration on January 22 has sparked discomfort among residents. The campaign involves VHP workers and Ram devotees distributing akshate (holy rice) and a pamphlet with instructions on how to celebrate the event, but reports of forceful entry and pressure to perform pooja rituals have raised concerns.

Several residents in the south Bengaluru area shared experiences of VHP members, sometimes in saffron shawls, insisting on entering their homes to perform pooja in their private spaces and place the invitation and akshate. One resident recounted how his daughter refused entry, while another expressed unease over a similar encounter when alone. The practice of uninvited entry and viewing prayer rooms has left some questioning the appropriateness and intrusiveness of the campaign.

"I am 63 years old and have never seen anything like this where any community insists on entering our homes," said a resident of Vikasipura. "How can they insist on coming into our homes and seeing pooja rooms? Wherever the temple is being built isn't our concern. Going door to door is wrong,” he added.