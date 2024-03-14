Bengaluru: Uzbek woman found dead in her hotel room, police suspect murder

A 27-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel room in central Bengaluru's Seshadripuram on Wednesday, March 13. Zarina DJeparova, who had arrived in Bengaluru on a tourist visa four days ago, was accommodated in the hotel through an agent. The police suspect she was murdered as her body was found under mysterious circumstances.

Hotel staff found Zarina unresponsive in the room on the second floor around 11 pm on Wednesday. “Her body was found last night after she didn’t respond to multiple calls. The hotel staff opened the door using a master key and found her body on the floor. We suspect she was smothered. The investigation is underway and we are awaiting the post mortem report,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar.