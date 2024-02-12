Bengaluru: Two-wheeler owner fined Rs 3.2 lakh by cops for unpaid traffic dues

The Bengaluru traffic police have issued a fine of Rs 3.2 lakh on a two-wheeler owner for flouting traffic regulations. The owner was instructed to settle the dues immediately and the failure to do so would result in filing of FIRs. The two-wheeler owner reportedly violated traffic rules for around 350 times, which include driving in the wrong lane, not wearing a helmet, and using a mobile phone while driving.
The owner said that they could not pay a fine of Rs 3.2 lakh since the second hand value of the scooter itself was Rs 30,000 only. However, the police told him he can pay in instalments and warned of filing an FIR if the dues remained unsettled.
The Bengaluru traffic police have escalated efforts to recover pending fines from habitual traffic violators, particularly targeting those with outstanding fines exceeding Rs 50,000. Joint Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth said that 2,681 vehicles in the city have accumulated fines above this threshold, a drive focussed on collection of the dues has been initiated by the police. Anucheth added that failure in payment of dues would result in legal action, including court summons.