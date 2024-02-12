Bengaluru: Two-wheeler owner fined Rs 3.2 lakh by cops for unpaid traffic dues

The Bengaluru traffic police have issued a fine of Rs 3.2 lakh on a two-wheeler owner for flouting traffic regulations. The owner was instructed to settle the dues immediately and the failure to do so would result in filing of FIRs. The two-wheeler owner reportedly violated traffic rules for around 350 times, which include driving in the wrong lane, not wearing a helmet, and using a mobile phone while driving.

The owner said that they could not pay a fine of Rs 3.2 lakh since the second hand value of the scooter itself was Rs 30,000 only. However, the police told him he can pay in instalments and warned of filing an FIR if the dues remained unsettled.