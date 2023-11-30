Bengaluru Tech Summit sees 35 trailblazing products, solutions launched by startups

Up to 35 trailblazing products and solutions developed by startups were launched at the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023. The initiative — organised by the Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT), and Science & Technology (S&T) — took place during the second edition of the Startup Product Launch held at the Startup Innovation Zones on the second day of the summit. Out of the 35 startups, nine are women-led. The summit began on November 29 and will go on till December 1.

The showcased products and solutions spanned various sectors, including information technology, agri-tech, healthcare, and artificial intelligence among others. The range of solutions included electronic devices integrating AI and Internet of Things, advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, animations and comics, etc.