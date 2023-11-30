Karnataka

Bengaluru Tech Summit sees 35 trailblazing products, solutions launched by startups

Out of the 35 startups, nine are women-led. The showcased products and solutions spanned sectors including IT, agri-tech, healthcare, and AI among others.
Inauguration ceremony of Bengaluru tech summitTwitter/blrtechsummit
TNM Staff

Up to 35 trailblazing products and solutions developed by startups were launched at the 26th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2023. The initiative — organised by the Karnataka government’s Department of Electronics, Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT), and Science & Technology (S&T) — took place during the second edition of the Startup Product Launch held at the Startup Innovation Zones on the second day of the summit. Out of the 35 startups, nine are women-led. The summit began on November 29 and will go on till December 1.

The showcased products and solutions spanned various sectors, including information technology, agri-tech, healthcare, and artificial intelligence among others. The range of solutions included electronic devices integrating AI and Internet of Things, advancements in automotive manufacturing, innovations in footwear and accessories, animations and comics, etc.

Many startups showcased during the event are associated with startup incubators such as K-tech Innovation Hubs, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), and Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) affiliated with esteemed institutions like C-CAMP, NASSCOM, Jain Incubation Centre, Deshpande Startups, and CoE - Cybersecurity.

The product launch event saw the presence of Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Prashanth Prakash, chairman of the Vision Group for Startups.

