Bengaluru tech companies urge employees to minimise water use amid shortage

The Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru has expressed concerns about inadequate water supply. The association represents various technology parks, IT and software companies along the city's tech corridor, spanning approximately 17 kilometres from KR Puram to Central Silk Board.
“As responsible citizens, all companies and tech parks should put in measures to save water as much as possible in addition to all that they are already doing in this regard. We (ORRCA) also urge BWSSB and relevant authorities to take the right measures to bridge the gap between demand and supply for both corporates and residences,” the ORRCA said in a statement.
Bengaluru has been grappling with an unprecedented water shortage crisis, particularly affecting areas on the outskirts and along its IT corridor. Addressing the media on March 4, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that proactive steps are being taken by the government. A dedicated war room has been established to monitor the water situation in real-time, ensuring quick responses to emerging challenges. He also said that helplines and grievance centres have been set up across the city to handle complaints regarding water shortage.