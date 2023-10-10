Bengaluru sees heavy rains, many commuters stuck on roads due to waterlogging

Many parts of Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains on the evening of Monday, October 9, giving the city much needed respite from its dry spell. However, several parts of the city were severely waterlogged, resulting in major traffic jams. The city police have warned commuters to be careful while driving, due to waterlogging and the roads turning slippery in many places.

Manyata Tech Park near Hebbal was waterlogged by around 8.30 pm, and people were stranded as the roads were inundated. The Electronic City flyover was closed down after the heavy rain, and the police advised people against using it.

Other parts of the city that were affected include Roopena Agrahara on Hosur Road, Nayandahalli on Mysuru Road, Haralur junction on Hosur Road, Railway underpass in Sheshadripuram, Dhananjay Palace in Vijayanagar, Nagarjuna Junction on Bannerghatta Road, Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road, Kalyan Nagar Bridge, the area across Chickpet metro station, and Hesaraghatta Cross in Peenya.