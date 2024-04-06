Bengaluru records hottest day of the year at 38 degree Celsius

While the minimum temperature of Bengaluru city was 24 degree celsius with a relative humidity of 18%, HAL airport’s mercury level dropped to 22.5 degree celsius with a relative humidity of 24%. The temperature in Bengaluru is likely to hover around 38 degrees in the next 36 hours.

According to reports, the hope for rainfall is not far away. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'light to moderate' rainfall over Bengaluru from April 13 and is likely to last till the end of the month. A senior IMD official told Times of India, “Rainfall can be expected from the festive day of Ugadi with a few spells of light showers in isolated areas gradually going on to become moderate rainfall during the second half of the festive week.”