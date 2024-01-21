Bengaluru PSI aspirants allege question paper leak, prohibitory orders enforced

“No wrongdoing has been found so far. The PSI is said to have made the calls to find out if there were any illegalities. Police are verifying his claims,” the Home Minister said and added that the exam will be held in a transparent manner. Parameshwara also spoke of the decline in public trust in the recruitment system due to malpractices and that no PSIs have been hired in the last three years, resulting in a massive shortage of police personnel. In an effort to rebuild confidence, he said that the government has taken various measures, such as heightening the vigilance of the intelligence department to collect information and moving all PSI examination centres to Bengaluru.

The PSI scam had snowballed into a major controversy in the state with allegations against politicians and senior police officers, among others. The examination, aimed at recruiting 545 PSIs, was last held in 2021 after which it was cancelled by the State government due to widespread irregularities. In the written exam held in 2021, more than 50 out of the 545 selected candidates were found to have cheated. It involved leaked question papers, answers supplied through Bluetooth and other devices, and alleged kingpin RD Patil collecting several lakhs from candidates. The investigation into these irregularities resulted in the arrest of the then chief of the police recruitment cell, Additional Director-General of Police Amrit Paul.