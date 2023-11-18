Bengaluru Police launch helpline to deal with deepfake menace

Bengaluru Police, on Saturday, November 18, launched a dedicated helpline to deal with the deepfake effect menace. Sharing a poster on how to get police assistance in case of spotting deepfake calls, the Bengaluru police said that people can contact 1930. The term "deepfake'' refers to a form of synthetic media created through the use of deep learning algorithms, particularly deep neural networks. These algorithms are trained on large datasets of real images or videos to learn patterns and features, enabling them to generate convincing fake content, often involving faces or voices.

“Don’t hesitate, act fast! If you or someone you know is a victim of deepfake, reach out to Bengaluru city police at 1930. We’re here to safeguard you against digital deception,” the Bengaluru City Police announced on its social media handle. The police have urged people to contact and register complaints if a person or known people are victims of a deepfake call.