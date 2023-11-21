Bengaluru: Passengers allege they were 'tricked' by IndiGo to deboard plane

Six passengers, including two elderly persons, were stranded at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on the night of Sunday, November 19, after the IndiGo flight staff allegedly deceived them. The passengers alleged that the flight operator was unwilling to take-off with just six passengers onboard and that they were deceived through a call made by an airline staff.

According to a Times of India report , the passengers were onboard in a Chennai bound flight. The flight was going to Chennai from Amritsar via Bengaluru. However, when the flight paused at Bengaluru at around 9.30 pm, all the passengers, except six persons, deboarded. Following this, all the six passengers had received a phone call, purportedly from an airline staff, who had stated that they were waiting at the airport with their boarding passes for a Chennai-bound flight that was ready to fly. All the passengers had rushed out of the flight, only to realise that there were no boarding passes or flight ready to fly.