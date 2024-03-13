Bengaluru: NIA detains key suspect linked to Rameshwaram cafe blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, March 14, detained a key suspect linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe IED blast incident in Bengaluru. According to India Today, the suspect, identified as Shabbir, was detained in Bellary district, Karnataka. Shabbir is believed to have been an accomplice to the bomber, who was captured on security camera footage leaving a bag at the cafe on the day of the explosion.

However, the bomber remains at large, with efforts ongoing to locate him by the NIA. Karnataka's home minister G Parameshwara on March 11, said that investigators have identified the suspect, and efforts are on to nab him. He said the investigators are verifying the suspect's identity and are “getting closer to him”. The NIA has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the bomber, assuring the confidentiality of informants' identities.