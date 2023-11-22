Bengaluru mother-child electrocution case: Lokayukta issues notices to 7 officers

Karnataka Lokayukta on Wednesday, November 22 took suo motu cognisance of electrocution of a 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby in the city and issued notices to seven officers in this regard. The horrific incident had taken place on a pavement used regularly by people.

On November 19, Soundarya and her infant daughter Suvikasha were burnt alive after she accidentally stepped on a snapped electric wire while walking on the footpath on Whitefield Main Road, located 100 meters from the Bescom office.

The notice has been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary of Energy department, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and others.