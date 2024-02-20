Bengaluru Metro passengers severely inconvenienced as technical glitch delays services

Passengers of the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line were faced with severe travel inconveniences on Tuesday, February 20, after the train services between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya had to be operated at a slower speed due to a technical snag. This led to a commotion at metro stations, with a huge number of people forced to wait in long queues during the peak hours. The trains on the Purple Line are operated between Whitefield and Challaghatta. The line is 43.49 km long and has 37 stations.
On their X handle, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) wrote, “Trains in purple line are running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve it at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted.”
In another post, the BMRCL said the technical snag on the purple line was set right at 9.20 am and that trains are moving at the scheduled speed. They noted that the cascading effect of the delay would take some time for the train services to normalise and run as per schedule. Passengers have been asked to be aware of the subsequent delays.
Several commuters shared images and videos from different metro stations and inside the trains on their respective social media handles.
“I’m stuck in Vijayanagar station at 10.05, Huge passengers surge at the station, the issue is resolved only after all stuck passengers are boarded. Please look into finding a permanent FIX if it happens again,” read a post on X.
Another social media user said the green line of the Metro had also reported a technical snag. “Absolute chaos at Majestic metro station due to interruption in the services on the purple line. Pic from Halasuru station. Technical snag is being reported in the GREEN LINE too towards Nagasandra near National College. Avoid metro if you are in an emergency,” he said.