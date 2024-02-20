Bengaluru Metro passengers severely inconvenienced as technical glitch delays services

Passengers of the Bengaluru Metro Purple Line were faced with severe travel inconveniences on Tuesday, February 20, after the train services between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya had to be operated at a slower speed due to a technical snag. This led to a commotion at metro stations, with a huge number of people forced to wait in long queues during the peak hours. The trains on the Purple Line are operated between Whitefield and Challaghatta. The line is 43.49 km long and has 37 stations.

On their X handle, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) wrote, “Trains in purple line are running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve it at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted.”